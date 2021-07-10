Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/. * At 1200 AM CDT/1100 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Syracuse, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...60 mph winds at the Syracuse airport at 1059 PM MDT. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kendall around 1110 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH