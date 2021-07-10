Cancel
Between a rock and hard place: Frustration over Indiana University's vaccine policy

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The race to vaccinate continues but some are frustrated by requirements and regulations.

On Friday, the state received an update from health officials on the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana. The rate of positive cases is slowly increasing and is now above three percent. 49.1% of Hoosiers ages 12 and older are now completely vaccinated and the CDC is weighing in on how much control individual school districts should have over COVID-19 precautions.

Colleges and universities across the country are requiring students and staff to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. The policy for Indiana University employees and students is causing is causing some frustration and confusion.

That includes a woman who is explaining her dilemma and her reasons for choosing to not get vaccinated.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

