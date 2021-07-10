TV tonight: at Britain’s prettiest pit stop

Pick of the day: Farrow & Ball: Inside The Posh Paint Factory. Elephant’s Breath, Stiffkey Blue, Sulking Room Pink… if these names mean anything to you then you’ve perused a Farrow & Ball colour chart or used one of the firm’s 132 shades of heritage paints. Surprisingly for a brand that is available in more than 70 countries and was recently sold for £500m, the paints are all still made in one small factory in Dorset using very hands-on methods. This documentary looks at the company’s history – until the 1990s it was making metal primers with straightforward names like “yellow” and “green” – and visits the simple kitchen table where new colours, and their fanciful names, are concocted.