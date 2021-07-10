TV tonight: at Britain’s prettiest pit stop
Often labelled as the best service station in the UK and earning accolades from the likes of famous fans such as Frank Skinner, who describes it as “the service station on the road to heaven”, the Cumbrian M6 pit stop at Tebay is the subject of this new four-part series. Set up in 1972 by local farmers, Tebay Services is the UK’s only family-run motorway service station and we open tonight exploring how the local rural community of artisans use the station as a vital source of income and trade. Ammar Kalia.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0