Pamlico County, NC

Officer involved Crash PRESS RELEASE

compassnews360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. A deputy with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an emergency call. While enroute to the call on Trent Road in the Merritt community of Pamlico County, the deputy was involved in a single vehicle crash after leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in a ditch. The deputy was extricated from the vehicle by Pamlico County EMS and various volunteer fire departments and transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville by East Care.

compassnews360.com

Comments / 1

