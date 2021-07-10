Haeckels unveils bespoke facial space at Browns

When Faye Dunaway, playing Joan Crawford, sticks her face in a sink of ice during that indelible beauty routine scene from 1981’s Mommie Dearest, it seems a little… well, eccentric at best. Yet it turns out that Crawford, who allegedly really did splash her face 25 times every morning with ice cubes marinated in rose water, was onto something. Exposure to extreme cold can actually improve skin’s appearance significantly: depuffing under-eye bags, contouring cheekbones and jawline, reducing pore size, and easing acne. And there’s a reason why some people call it “frotox”—it may also be anti-aging. “I have been using cold therapy for over 30 years, because it is so effective,” says celebrity facialist Joanna Czech, who incorporates a Cryo Machine by Zimmer Cryo in many of her facials. “It helps stimulate collagen and elastin production, which tightens the skin. The cold air helps to remove toxins and CO2 from the superficial layers of the skin. It also calms down redness and inflammation, which makes it a great option for clients with acne, rosacea or eczema. After a Cryo Facial, skin looks smoother, tighter, and truly luminous.”