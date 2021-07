Ransomware attacks are getting bigger and harder to defend against. Tom Merritt lists five more things about ransomware you need to know. You've known about ransomware for a while, but it's still out there and getting worse. Ask Colonial Pipeline. Or the Irish Health Service. So, it's probably still a good idea to learn as many things as you can about ransomware, if for no other reason than to continue to make the case that you need to prepare now to avoid it, not later.