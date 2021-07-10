Cancel
How to turn past-their-best summer berries into a refreshing drink – recipe

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the height of summer, strawberries ripen quickly, and often go soft and unpalatable. At this stage, before they turn mouldy, they are perfect for fermenting, not least because these are signs that the process has already begun. Lacto-fermented berries keep in the fridge for at least a month and are delicious on pancakes, waffles, granola or as a condiment for savoury dishes. To make them, pack ripe berries into a clean jar and stir in a tablespoon of raw honey for every 100g fruit. Top with a little water to cover, seal and leave at room temperature and out of direct sunlight for one to two days, stirring three times a day, until the fruit starts to bubble and turns effervescent. Blend or leave whole, then seal and store in the fridge.

#Fruit#Berries#Bubbly Water#Apples#Strawberries#Food Drink#Baltic
