For those who have been fortunate enough to open up Mystery Boxes in Pokémon Go, you’ve had the chance to capture one of the best Pokémon in the mobile game: Meltan. Meltan evolves into Melmetal and is considered one of the best Master League mythical Pokémon that you can use in the mobile game. It has incredible stats, a superb moveset, and it works in a variety of scenarios. If you’re looking to compete in the Master League, Melmetal is a sure-fire way to shoot to the top. For those who are even luckier to gain an extra one, trading this Pokémon becomes a viable option.