Here’s the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kits

By Kyle Hanson
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the surprise hits from last year’s festivities returns for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 with the release of the new Print at Home kits. These downloadable pieces or artwork allow players to create their own decorations for the annual event. Since last year everything has been focused on offering an at-home experience, since live events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in-person events have returned, but GO Fest 2021 is still mostly cenetered around players enjoying it at home. So let’s break down how to use and where to get the new Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home kits.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

