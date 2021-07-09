DOOM Eternal Hidden Trophies List
Recently released for the PlayStation 5, there are 16 DOOM Eternal hidden trophies in this Bethesda title’s trophy list for you to unlock. The game features 48 trophies total, with 34 in the base game, and seven in each of the Ancient Gods DLC packs. There are 27 bronze, 14 silver, six gold, and of course one platinum trophy. This list is identical to the PlayStation 4 version’s, so to any super fans who have already completed that one, you know exactly what to expect.attackofthefanboy.com
