The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Receives Updated Cover Art for Next Gen Release

CD Projekt Red has revealed the brand new cover art for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-generation release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Geralt’s face seems to have changed a bit in the cover art when compared to the original that was released for the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game. In addition to the cover art, it was also revealed that DLC inspired by the Netflix Original Series would also be included as part of the upgrade, with more details coming soon. As for what is all a part of this Netflix DLC, we do not know at this time, however, guesses such as armor modeled after the live-action series seem pretty likely to be a part of the DLC.