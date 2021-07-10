Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes: Mark Cousins on His Two Odes to Cinema in the Lineup

By Alex Ritman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prolific documentary expert and film historian discusses 'The Story of Film: An Odyssey' and 'The Storms of Jeremy Thomas.'. As the U.K.’s most noted and prolific documentarian of cinema, Mark Cousins has lent his deep knowledge of films and filmmaking — alongside his distinct poetic voiceover tones — to numerous celebrations of the big screen.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Thierry Fremaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Documentary Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Mark Cousins Included 90 Movies in His ‘Story of Film’ – But Couldn’t Fit This Daniel Radcliffe Title

This story about “The Story of Film: A New Generation” first appeared in TheWrap’s special digital Cannes magazine. It’s hard to envision a more appropriate movie for the opening night of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival than Mark Cousins’ “The Story of Film: A New Generation.” The two-hour-and-40-minute documentary is a vast but idiosyncratic examination of the cinema of the 21st century, beginning with the unusual juxtaposition of Joaquin Phoenix’s stairway dance in “Joker” with the song “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” From there, the survey jumps across genres and countries, with Cousins discussing around 90 different films as he examines the way cinema has extended its language and gone in new directions over the last two decades.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’ To Cannes Lineup

Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ “Erasing Frank” to its Cannes market lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Annette is a Gnarled Musical that Marks a Bracing Return for Leos Carax

In Annette, a provocative comedian (Adam Driver) and renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard) fall in love and have a gifted child. Written and composed by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks, the singular rock band that formed in the early 1970s, the musical is directed by Leos Carax, making his long-awaited return with his first feature since Holy Motors in 2012. (The Maels reached out after Carax used one of their songs in that film.) And though a dyed-in-the-wool collaboration, it remains an unmistakably Caraxian film—not long after Sparks’ overture (“This is the start!” goes the refrain) does the director dip into his own back catalog: a motorbike, shot from low, tearing down an illuminated tunnel at night; glistening limousines; nods to Jean Vigo and Melville; eroticism; lots of cigarettes. It really has been too long.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Cannes 2021: Georgian Cinema in Cannes

The Georgian National Film Center will present the Georgian stand at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film Online) for the fourteenth time from 6 to 17 July, where the team of the GNFC will work in the industrial direction. The GNFC will organise a variety of events, including meetings with film agents, educational organisations and representatives of film festivals like the Berlin, Locarno, San Sebastian and Trieste International Film Festivals.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

A Guide to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Lineup

After two delays, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival is finally making its return. The 74th edition of the film festival is taking place from July 6 to 17 with 24 films set to make their debut. The festival is unveiling films from all over the world, including the U.S., France, Japan, Morocco, Finland, Russia, Iran and many others.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: Juliette Binoche In ‘Between Two Worlds’

Juliette Binoche gets her hands dirty in the French drama Between Two Worlds (Ouistreham), the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight opener from Emmanuel Carrère. Adapted from Florence Aubenas’ bestseller Le Quai De Ouistreham, it centers on Marianne Winckler, an author who goes undercover as a cleaner in order to write a book about her experiences.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’ Exclusive: Watch The First Clip & Check Out The Poster To Mark Cousins New Cannes Film

Mark Cousins is kind of a film historian who makes amazing, long, expansive docs about cinema. He is best known for his 15-hour documentary from 2011, “The Story of Film: An Odyssey,” and now he’s made a follow-up to it (while it hasn’t been widely seen in the U.S. yet, 2020’s “Women Make Film” is a doc is divided into 40 chapters over 14 hours and features the work of 183 female directors and surely is going to be seen as a major milestone in film history eventually), titled “The Story of Film: A New Generation.”
MoviesSalamanca Press

Mark Cousins: Cannes is ready to re-awaken love of film

British filmmaker Mark Cousins discusses the importance of the Cannes International Film Festival taking place after a year of pandemic isolation, and discusses showing his documentary "The Story of Film: A New Generation" at the event. (July 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes According to: The Veteran Mark Adams

Like so many in the film business, the real joy about Cannes is seeing friends and colleagues from around the world. The films and the meetings are great, of course, but those relationships are what matter. It is great to be back, but also such a shame that friends and colleagues from so many countries won’t be there.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Premiere: Hosoda Mamoru’s ‘Belle’ Joins Festival Lineup

Animation film “Belle” by the Japanese director Hosoda Mamoru will join the Cannes Film Festival lineup. The festival said Sunday that “Belle” will have its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere section and play on Thursday July 15. ” ‘Belle’ is the film that I’ve always dreamt to create and...
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Cannes 2021: Macedonian Cinema at Cannes

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency will present the latest Macedonian films at the 74th Film Market in Cannes, at the South-East European Pavilion no. 133, traditionally visited by a large number of guests and professionals from the film industry, representatives of national film centres and agencies. A Macedonian film...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Anders Danielsen Lie Has Two Callings, And Two Films In Cannes – Talesbuzz

Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie will be busy in Cannes with two films world premiering in Competition. It’s not a new phenomenon for onscreen talent to be supporting various movies, but Lie stands out as likely the only professional actor who will be heading to the Palais while taking time off from his other job as a full-time physician: the doctor has lately been working with the COVID-19 vaccination program in Oslo, and has for years straddled both callings.
Screendaily

Studiocanal heralds bright new era as it marks 30th anniversary in Cannes

Canal+ Group/Studiocanal chairman Maxime Saada and Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh were in an ebullient mood on Tuesday (July 6) as the Paris-based European studio kicked off its 30th-anniversary edition of Cannes with its traditional pre-festival show-reel event. “The story started right here in Cannes, three decades ago with our first...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy