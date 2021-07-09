Answer Line: Trucks parking on shoulder a nuisance, but not illegal

Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from March 2016:. QUESTION: Diesels are constantly parked on the shoulder, where there’s not enough room, at the entrance ramp for Interstate 20 at FM 450. Who would we talk to see about getting that prohibited? They park down at the very end, and drivers have to watch them as they’re getting on I-20. It’s extremely hazardous, and the truck drivers throw out their trash and urinate in public where our families can see them.