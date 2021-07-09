Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Answer Line: Trucks parking on shoulder a nuisance, but not illegal

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from March 2016:. QUESTION: Diesels are constantly parked on the shoulder, where there’s not enough room, at the entrance ramp for Interstate 20 at FM 450. Who would we talk to see about getting that prohibited? They park down at the very end, and drivers have to watch them as they’re getting on I-20. It’s extremely hazardous, and the truck drivers throw out their trash and urinate in public where our families can see them.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Hazardous Chemicals#Truck Drivers#Weed Killer#Atlanta#Answer Line#Txdot#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Trafficlandline.media

Truck parking ban looms closer

Land Line Now, June 30, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets. We’ll take a closer look at the issue, as well as what truckers can do. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. The U.S. House...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Land Line Media

Truck parking ban with amendments passed by Minneapolis committee

A Minneapolis committee has approved amendments to a proposed truck parking ban, paving the way for potential parking accommodations for truckers. On Wednesday, July 14, the Minneapolis Transportation and Public Works Committee voted 5-1 to recommend approval of ordinance 2019-00855, which bans all truck parking within the city. The recommendation comes with amendments that address concerns regarding where truckers are supposed to park.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Answer Line: Trails will have mileage markers

QUESTION: I love the new and old Longview trails and that all sorts of people walk them — old, young, every nationality, bikes, strollers, scooters, dogs. I wondered if they were going to put mileage markers on the new trails? So far they haven’t. ANSWER: Yes. They will have mileage...
Accidentsyoursun.com

Fallen power line sets parked car on fire

NOKOMIS - Two cars were damaged Thursday by a fire caused by a fallen power line in the 100 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. The Nokomis Fire Department was dispatched at 9:51 a.m. to reports that a fallen power line that caused a car fire. Nokomis Fire Chief Steve...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Answer Line: Interstate 20 speed limit reduced in Harrison County

QUESTION: When and why did the speed limit from Longview to Louisiana change to 70 from 75? I was very disappointed when I went to Louisiana today. ANSWER: If you drive that direction again, you’ll see the speed limit has recently changed back to 70. The speed limit was increased...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Answer Line: Bonuses are for county law enforcement

QUESTIONS: I’m calling concerning the story about the county giving hazard bonuses. The police officers are getting $5,000 extra for the pandmeic. Why are sanitation workers not involved in that pandemic hazard pay? Are Longview police officers and firefighters also receiving the hazard pay?. ANSWER: These questions are related to...
Round Rock, TXAustin American-Statesman

Round Rock gives OK to food truck parks

The Round Rock City Council on Thursday approved an amendment to Round Rock's mobile food rules to allow for clusters of food trucks in one place. Approved areas for food truck parks include public or private education facilities, corporate office campuses, businesses and industrial parks, municipal parks and recreation facilities.
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

'Touch a Truck' at Outwater Park on Wednesday

“Touch a Truck” will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at Outwater Park. Youth are encouraged to interact with a variety of vehicles including police and fire vehicles, as well as garbage trucks, towing trucks, rigging vehicles, and even the zamboni from the ice rink. The event’s sponsors...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa parks trashed after illegal Fourth of July fireworks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Independence Day was celebrated with the return of the Folds of Honor FreedomFest fireworks show along the Arkansas River. Some enjoyed watching the professional displays, while others shot off their own fireworks illegally in Tulsa parks, leaving their trash behind. "There were some major fireworks," said...
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Lenawee County Dump Truck Hits Power Lines, Catches Fire

Adrian, MI – A Lenawee County dump truck hit a power line in a field used to off-load branches and brush, caught fire, and caused over 1,400 Consumers Energy customers to lose power for around an hour on Wednesday. City of Adrian Fire Chief Aric Massingill spoke with WLEN News...
Lowell, NClowellnc.com

Trucks in the Park

Free family event to give kids the opportunity to touch and explore different type of vehicles!. *3:00pm-3:45pm will be Sensory Time meaning there will be no flashing lights or sirens during this time. If anyone in your family or group is sensitive to sensory input, we recommend coming during this time frame.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Boom truck knocks down power lines

Traffic had to be temporarily detoured from Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon in Madras. Highway 97 in Madras from Fairgrounds Road to the Love's Truck Stop at Hall Road was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon, July 14 due to multiple downed power and utility lines. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy