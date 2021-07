Blue Box Game Studios’ first major project is already looming on the horizon. Abandoned, announced exclusively for the console on PS5 (it also comes out on PC) has been linked to names such as Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill, although the studio has repeatedly denied any relationship with the Japanese creative and with the Konami saga. Be that as it may, the first gameplay trailer will be released in an application that can be downloaded to the Sony machine. After a last minute delay, the independent study has finally unveiled the final date.