Minecraft: How to Breed Turtles

If you too are playing and enjoying the latest Minecraft Update, entitled Caves & Cliffs, then you will be happy to know that GameStopZing has launched a new exclusive initiative dedicated to the new expansion of one of the most famous games of all time. Starting today July 1st and until Thursday, July 15th, by purchasing any Minecraft product in the stores of the chain you will receive a DLC code to download the Glow-Squid Sweatshirt for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs for free in-game. You will literally be spoiled for choice, as the themed products are many: it ranges from the Creeper-shaped lamp to the numerous LEGO Minecraft sets, passing through lamps, soft toys, backpacks, figures, and of course the video games of the series, such as Minecraft Starter Collection, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Story Mode. For the uninitiated, the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, released on June 9th, introduced new fun mobs, blocks, and objects of an underwater world, where a myriad of creatures await you including the Axolotls and the bright squid. You can also mine copper to build structures that last over time, but be careful of the goats that can push you downstream!