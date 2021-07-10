Cancel
Video Games

Minecraft: How to Breed Turtles

By Luna Wilkes
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded back in the aquatic update, turtles have been one of the more interesting mobs in Minecraft, so we’ll be looking at how to breed them. Unlike most other passive mobs in the game that can be bred, turtles play by fairly different rules. The biggest thing about them is that they lay eggs instead of just popping out a newborn baby turtle, so we’ll be going over the specifics of that system as well.

