SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have had a lot of rain lately and it’s time to dry out a little bit. For the next two or three days, our chances for showers will drop. While there will still be a few showers around, the number of storms will be about half of what we have seen this week. Also, storms that do form will likely not last long. The dry air should arrive by midday and last into the weekend. Rain chance will drop from 60% to 30% into Saturday.