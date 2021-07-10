Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cannes Palm Dog: A Rover Rebound After 2020’s Dog’s Dinner?

By Alex Ritman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the festival approaches its midway point, mutt watchers have already begun sniffing out some poochy potentials for the annual celebration of four-legged performances. The somewhat sizzling temperatures that have baked the South of France over the last few days may have kept most non-mad dogs off the Croisette (at least the ones that don’t mostly travel in overpriced luxury handbags), but it’s thankfully been a different story on the screens.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Collar#Souvenir#Cannes Palm Dog#The Palm Dog#Un Certain Regard#French#German#Chadian#Cannes Classics#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Place
Europe
News Break
Pets
Related
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Entrepreneurship with a dog’s best life in mind

This piece originally appeared on the Lassonde blog. Just like many others, Scott King, a master of business analytics student at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business, got a puppy (Ollie) to join his family during the 2020 pandemic. Before getting Ollie, backpacking and camping was a...
PetsBleacher Report

Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Returned After Running Away During 4th of July Fireworks

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman announced Friday her dog, Mylo, was safely returned after running away because of fireworks during the Independence Day weekend celebrations. Raisman thanked the "heroes" who found and returned her 11-month-old canine. "To my followers in the seaport/Boston area...my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks...
PetsCourier-Express

Odie's Diary; the life of a shelter dog

SHIPPENVILLE — The Tri-County Animal Rescue Center has a special dog at the shelter who has been struggling to find his forever home, having spent about 110 days at the shelter now. Odie is a 3-year-old boxer-pit mix, and has been waiting patiently to go home with someone. After struggling...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘Feathers’ Tops Critics’ Week Prizes

Feathers, Omar El Zohairy’s comedic drama about a woman forced to deal with the aftermath of a magic trick gone awry, took the top award in the Critics’ Week sidebar at Cannes, with the Egyptian director’s film being honored with the Nespresso Grand Prize. Cannes’ Semaine de la Critique, or...
MoviesMovieWeb

Memoria Trailer Has Tilda Swinton Tormented by a Loud, Mysterious Noise

The Ancient One is back on the big screen. Well, at least Tilda Swinton is, anyway. The Scottish actress joins Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul in the new film Memoria set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. In the movie, Tilda Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a very loud "bang" at daybreak. What happens next to "Jessica" is a huge mystery as the sound or bang triggers a sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.
MoviesETOnline.com

2021 Cannes Film Festival: All the Glam Celeb Sightings

The acclaimed actress stepped out in a bright blue floral frock for the screening of A Felesegam Tortenete (The Story Of My Wife) on July 14. The French Dispatch star was giving off major 90s vibes when he attended a dinner party put on by Louis Vuitton at Fred L'Ecailler on July 13 in Cannes, France.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne Showcase Their Red Carpet Range in Cannes

Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy