Cannes Palm Dog: A Rover Rebound After 2020’s Dog’s Dinner?

Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.