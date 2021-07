Sergio Ramos is not moving to Arsenal on a free transfer, despite a report today that talks between his camp and Paris Saint-Germain had stalled and that the Gunners were now somehow in the mix. Earlier this summer, the World Cup winner, 4-time Champions League winner, and Real Madrid captain announced that he would not be re-signing with the club where he’d spent nearly the entirety of his professional career. He’s currently weighing offers from PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United, with the French side thought to be his likeliest destination.