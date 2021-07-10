We are the problem

“And when he drew near and saw the city he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that even today you knew the things that make for peace!’” (Luke 19:41-42) Many years ago when I was in college, I thought that if people just reasoned together we could arrive at solutions to the worlds problems. Students in college tend to be idealistic and overestimate their wisdom. But many years have passed and the world is still full of as many, if not more problems, most of which do not look like they will ever be solved. So I have to reluctantly agree with Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” Those reasonable people who I thought could sit down and solve the world’s problems do not exist. I hate to write about such sad news. But I could not be silent when I heard that Hamas was celebrating victory after the conflict with Israel which resulted in the deaths of so many people. I think tears like those Jesus shed would be more appropriate, as Jesus envisioned the death and destruction that would result when the Jews revolted against Rome.