Thorsten Kaye Talks About Replacing Ronn Moss, Plans For An Extended Leave of Absence from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Ridge Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful” might soon be leaving Los Angeles for an extended period of time after portrayer Thorsten Kaye shared in a recent interview with Dutch newspaper HLN that he has requested time off from the show next year, or the year after, wherein the character would be written out of the show’s storylines for multiple months.www.soapoperanetwork.com
