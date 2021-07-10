This Gorgeous Cross Lake Property Could be Yours for Just Shy of a Million Bucks!

If we lived in this gem on Cross Lake, we'd never have to go on vacation. Why would you? This place has it all!. This 3,591 square foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located on the banks of beautiful Cross Lake in Shreveport and is being offered for your consideration by Bryan Chase of Welchase Realty LLC. At just $999,999, you could call 10 Lake Point Place home, for as low as $4,321 a month.