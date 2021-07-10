Cancel
Mintz ready for competition back at UK

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavion Mintz was looking more at himself and his future in evaluating whether he would stay in the NBA Draft or come back to the University of Kentucky. “I’ve been through the process, my junior year (at Creighton). I took a different approach this time,” Mintz said on a Zoom call with media Thursday. “I had an interview with the Spurs, I got some good feedback. A lot of it was more personal, getting to know me, it was a thing where the decision was mine.”

