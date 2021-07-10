Wendell Foster to host First Responders BBQ

Wendell Foster is gearing up for its First Responders Barbecue to celebrate and honor emergency personnel in the community.

This year’s barbecue event will take place July 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year will be the third barbecue, with the first having taken place in 2018, according to community engagement specialist Kara Howard.

She said Wendell Foster was not able to hold one last year due to COVID-19.

In 2019, however, she said the event was a hit with around 90 first responders attending.

“It’s really … a nice event because ambulance services, as well as fire and [Owensboro Police Department], they may see each other on scene around the community, and then they have to leave immediately,” she said. “So they kind of work together, but they don’t ever get to really see each other and interact, socialize or catch up. So this is an awesome opportunity for them to do that and mingle and just kind of build those relationships. It’s really cool to see that.”

Howard said the Wendell Foster sent invitations out to all local emergency responder agencies, such as the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Owensboro Police Department, as well as Emergency Management Services and the fire departments.

First responders are provided with lunch, along with the Wendell Foster staff.

“It’s just a nice way to say thank you for all that they do for Wendell Foster and our community as well,” Howard said.

