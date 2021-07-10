Youth 2000 returns next weekend

A Franciscan friar leads a session during a previous Youth 2000 at Brescia University. The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal from the St. Crispin Friary in the Bronx, New York, help lead the retreat, along with nuns and priests, who oversee testimonials, talk sessions, meditations, adorations and Mass. Photo submitted

Hundreds of Catholic young people will be drawn to the 24th annual Youth 2000 that will take place at Brescia University.

According to Lisa Bivins, who has chaired the event since its start, Youth 2000 draws youth not only from the Diocese of Owensboro, which spans across western Kentucky and its 78 parishes, but also other states.

“We are the longest-running, consecutive Youth 2000,” Bivins said. “…Most of the youth are from the Diocese but we have people coming from Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville and as far away as Alabama. This is advertised all over the United States.”

Youth 2000 is a product of Pope John Paul II who challenged young people during World Youth Day in 1989 to dig deeper into their faith and proclaim the gospel message via the New Evangelization. A year later Ernest Williams founded the international ministry Youth 2000 after being inspired by Pope John Paul II.

“Pope John Paul got our youth so excited about being the promoters of the faith,” Bivins said. “He lit their fires and so this event came from his challenge. It’s so cool because the kids see that the Church is not just here in Owensboro.”

Traditionally, the Owensboro Diocese hosts its Youth 2000 event in March but delayed it into the summer this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s Youth 2000 was held just prior to the state mandated shutdowns.

“We were the last Youth 2000 before the lockdown in 2020,” Bivins said.

Bivins said Owensboro’s Youth 2000 usually draws more than 600 young people ages 13-30.

However, she doesn’t know how many youth to expect this year.

“We don’t know what this one is going to bring because people are on vacation and it’s a lot busier,” she said.

Typically held for three days, this year’s Youth 2000 has been shortened by one day, with the first day of activities beginning Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. inside Brescia’s gymnasium.

On Sunday, the second and final day begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

Helping to lead Youth 2000 will be the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal from the St. Crispin Friary in the Bronx, New York, along with nuns and priests, who oversee testimonials, talk sessions, meditations, adorations and Mass during the retreat.

Bivins said the friars, who live a life of poverty, chastity and obedience, are recognizable by their gray habits.

“This is a side of the Church and religious life we don’t see around here,” Bivins said.

Bivins said Youth 2000 is considered a retreat from the world because the young people do have some quiet time with Christ while getting to spend time with fellow Catholic youth.

“The main goal is to lead the young people to a personal encounter with Jesus Christ through the Eucharist,” Bivins said.