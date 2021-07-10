Cancel
Dust Bowl downsizing from 9 days to 4

By JIM PICKENS Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
DSP Heat’s Logan Hamilton (4) drives around Kentucky Savage’s Zayden Baker during the Boys 3rd-4th Grade Championship of the Dust Bowl on July 26, 2019, at Kendall-Perkins Park. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Dust Bowl — long billed as ‘The Best Basketball in the Tri-State Area’ — has decided to downsize its 48th annual outdoor basketball tournament later this month.

The event, originally scheduled for July 16-24, will now be held July 21-24 at Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street — its primary locale since the inception of the popular tournament in 1974.

“We didn’t have the event at all last year because of COVID,” Dust Bowl president Byron Owen said, “and less is better this year. COVID is still out there and we’re hoping to be able to conduct the tournament in four days — less days, less risk.

“The three primary reasons are cost, police security and the like, COVID still being a real thing, and travel for the out-of-town teams.

“There are members on our committee who believe they can recruit teams in here for one weekend, but not two — they believe teams are more likely to stay three or four days as opposed to staying nine.”

The entry deadline, originally set for July 1, was extended to midnight tonight, and the draw is expected to be held on Wednesday. Owen noted that changes could made to extend this year’s tournament, if necessary.

“It depends on how many entries we end up with,” Owen said. “If we can get it done in four days, we’ll do that, but if we have to expand it a day we can do that, too.”

Moreover, Owen said that future Dust Bowls may revert back to a more traditional schedule.

“It won’t necessarily stay this way for future events,” Owen said. “We want to take a look at how it works with this format and then we’ll decide what’s best for the future — this year, we’re just glad to have it back.”

There is $200 per team for entry, and the tournament is a double-elimination format.

Divisions include Men’s Open and Women’s Open, 35-and-over Men’s and Women’s, High School boys and girls (grades 9-12), Junior Varsity boys and girls (grades 9-10), 7th and 8th Grade boys and girls, 5th and 6th grade boys and girls, and 3rd and 4th grade boys and girls. There is a roster limit of 12 players per team.

• To enter a team in the Dust Bowl or for more information, go to www.owensborodustbowl.org, send an email to info@owensborodustbowl.org, or call Byron Owen at (270) 302-6310.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
