Now is the time to limit damage by bagworms
Those brownish cocoons hanging in your arborvitae are most likely bagworms and not cones. Bagworms are serious insect pests of many ornamental shrubs and trees in the eastern half of the United States. Conifers, especially arborvitae (Thuja), juniper (Juniperus), pine (Pinus), and spruce (Picea), are the most frequently damaged host plants. Bagworms also attack deciduous trees. If undetected, bagworms can cause extensive damage to landscape plants. Now is the time to prevent injury!www.standard-journal.com
Comments / 0