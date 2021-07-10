Cancel
Adair County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Cass by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Cass County in southwestern Iowa Adams County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Atlantic to near Oakland, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Atlantic around 1200 AM CDT. Griswold around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lake Icaria. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

