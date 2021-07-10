Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Week Ahead: US Banks Report Q2 Results, EUR/GBP in Focus ahead of Euro 2020 Final

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ2 US earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, and it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest storylines to watch over the next couple of weeks. The biggest market storyline of the past week was undoubtedly around the idea that the global economy may be at, or even past, “peak inflation.” From the resurgence of the delta variant to worst one-week slide in 10-year treasury yields in more than a year to China easing monetary policy on the back of a soft inflation reading, traders across the globe all woke up to the risk that price pressures may soon peak at once.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Price Index#Eur#Us Dollar#Eur#Fed#Covid#Central Banks#The Bank Of Japan#Rbnz#Us Treasury#Main Street#Wells Fargo#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Morgan Stanley#Pepsico#Taiwan Semiconductor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
MarketsInternational Business Times

Stocks Mixed On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets went their separate ways Thursday as traders digested mixed economic data and after the Federal Reserve hinted at no short-term monetary policy changes. European indices were down around 1.0 percent approaching the half-way mark, while Asian equities closed mostly higher. Tokyo gave up 1.2 percent however, with investors...
Worldmarketpulse.com

US dollar jumps on CPI, Bank of Canada next

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2524, up 0.57%. The Federal Reserve has long maintained that higher inflation levels are transitory, but this message is sure to ring somewhat hollow after inflation surged in June. Core CPI climbed 0.9% MoM, well above the estimate of 0.4% and ahead of the May read of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, Core CPI jumped 4.5%, above the consensus of 4.0% and up from the May reading of 3.8%. This marked the highest rate of core inflation since 1991.
Marketsactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Trades Within 1.39-1.3735 Region

Equities seem to need some fresh trigger to move up strongly from here. Dow seems to lack strong follow-through buying to rise past 35000 decisively. It has to sustain above 34500 to avoid a fresh fall. DAX has room to move up to 16000-16200 if it breaks above 15800 from here. Nikkei is coming down again and can trade in a broad range of 27200-29200. Shanghai retains its 3500-3625 range for now but needs to remain cautious to see if it will break the range on the downside as it seems to lack strength to move up within the range. Sensex and Nifty have come up to the upper end of their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range and need to see if they can break the range on the upside now or will continue to retain the range for some more time.
Businessactionforex.com

EUR/PLN Currently Trades At 4.58

It was back to square one for US yields yesterday as a balanced statement by Fed Chair Powell lifted core bonds again to levels seen ahead of Wednesday’s inflation & auction scare. The main message remains that the recovery has further to go to scale back extraordinary monetary policy support. He stands by the view that the inflation uptick will be transitory though added that the Fed will act should things spiral out of control. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries significantly outperformed German Bunds with German yields down 0.7 bps to 3.4 bps in a similar flattening move. The dollar reversed part of Wednesday’s gains with EUR/USD closing at 1.1837 from a 1.1776 open. EUR/GBP saw some return action higher after failing to breach the 0.85 barriers on the downside. Hawkish comments by BoE Ramsden couldn’t change the tide. He said that conditions for tightening policy could come sooner than expected in the forecasts of May. Sterling will probably keep the edge over the euro in the run-up to the August 5 Monetary Policy Report. BoE Saunders today also speaks on the UK (inflation) outlook and could echo Ramsden’s more hawkish views. Mixed UK labor market data this morning fail to inspire trading.
Businessactionforex.com

Powell Calms Inflation Nerves, Dollar And Yields Dip But Stocks Unfazed

Fed chief Powell plays down inflation spike, says tapering is “a ways off”. Dollar and yields head back down before virus fears re-emerge, yen climbs. Equities only modestly boosted as growth concerns weigh after China GDP miss. Powell soothes nerves but hints at U-turn. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to...
Businessactionforex.com

S&P 500 Wavers After Dovish Powell Statement

The US dollar declined after Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell shrugged the latest jump in US inflation. He said that the bank will act to keep inflation under control by raising interest rates and tapering asset purchases. Still, he repeatedly said that the bank still expected inflation to ease later this year. He testified to a congressional committee a day after data showed that the headline inflation rose at the fastest pace in 13 years. This inflation was mostly because of the ongoing supply logjam that has led to challenges in shipping. It was also because of the ongoing chip shortages that has pushed the prices of new and used cars sharply higher. The US dollar will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers and the New York and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

With the Fed not planning to cut the QE program, the dollar index started moving downward again, triggering a rise in the EUR/USD currency pair (inverse correlation). Investors are waiting for US labor market data and consumer price index data from European countries, which will be released today and tomorrow.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Bank Of Canada Tapers, Sell The Rumor, Buy The Fact For USD/CAD

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25% and reduced asset purchases from 3 billion Canadian Dollars per week to 2 billion Canadian Dollars per week, As we discussed in our BOC Preview, results were as expected. However, although the central bank tapered, they do not expect to hike rates anytime before the 2nd half of 2022. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the adjustment reflects the continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the economic outlook. The BOC slightly downgraded 2021 GDP to 6%, however revised its 2022 and 2023 forecasts higher, at 4.5% and 3.25% respectively. In addition, they expect inflation to remain above 3% for the rest of this year and fall back towards 2% next year.
MarketsBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Open Lower On Disappointing Chinese GDP Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session little changed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 162 points. A report from China's National Bureau of Statistics...
Marketsinvezz.com

EUR/USD forecast amid mixed signals by Fed and ECB

The EUR/USD has struggled to find direction recently. The ECB and the Federal Reserve have sent mixed signals recently. We explain what to expect ahead of next week’s ECB meeting. The EUR/USD is struggling to find direction as investors start refocusing on the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision and...
Businessactionforex.com

USD Weakened By Powell’s Dovish Tone

The greenback weakened against a number of its counterparts yesterday while US stockmarkets gained as did also gold after Fed Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone in his testimony before Congress yesterday. Powell eased market worries for a tightening of the bank’s monetary policy, as he stated that high inflation seemed linked to the U.S. economy’s reopening, that it would be a mistake to act prematurely and that economic conditions for tapering bond buying was “still a ways off”. On the other hand, analysts tend to note that spiking coronavirus cases across the globe, from the US to Sydney, may have created some safe haven inflows for the greenback. Today we highlight the US financial releases and note the second testimony of Fed Chairman Powell before Congress.
Businessactionforex.com

UK Job Report Shines But Pound Dips

In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3861, up 0.01% on the day. Earlier in the day, the British pound climbed close to the 1.39 level before retracing these gains. The June employment report was strong, which briefly sent the pound to higher ground. Unemployment claims fell by 114 thousand in June, after a decline of 92 thousand in May. Wages were up strongly in May, with the 7.3% gain outperforming the previous read of 5.7% and beating the consensus of 7.1%. The services sector showed a significant gain in payrolls, as the reopening of businesses has enabled the labour market to continue its strong recovery.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is once more nearing its July highs, but a clearly defined range has been carved out through the first two weeks of the month. The non-parallel shift in the US Treasury yield curve coupled with a rebound in Fed rate hike expectations has proved supportive for the greenback.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Top US Banks Report Stellar Earnings for Q2 2021

Amid the government’s spendings and stimulus, the banks also reported a strong surge in consumer spending. The credit card spending for most of the banks has shot above the pre-pandemic levels. Amid strong earnings season this week, US banking giants are in top gear. The four-largest US consumer banks reported...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks mixed ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

Stocks were wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading Monday ahead of a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a fresh record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy