Week Ahead: US Banks Report Q2 Results, EUR/GBP in Focus ahead of Euro 2020 Final
Q2 US earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, and it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest storylines to watch over the next couple of weeks. The biggest market storyline of the past week was undoubtedly around the idea that the global economy may be at, or even past, “peak inflation.” From the resurgence of the delta variant to worst one-week slide in 10-year treasury yields in more than a year to China easing monetary policy on the back of a soft inflation reading, traders across the globe all woke up to the risk that price pressures may soon peak at once.www.actionforex.com
