Local Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises sold

With the backing of the Dempsey family, the first Kentucky Fried Chicken store in Defiance opened in 1968. At that time, the family matriarch, Suzanne Dempsey, and her sons, Russ, Patrick, Dennis, Mike and Daniel were all part of the ownership group, with the franchise license owned by Wallace Vorrath of Monroe, Mich. In 1969, the franchise license for this area was turned over to the Dempsey family, who went on to open KFC stores in Napoleon (1973), Bryan (1974) and Wauseon (1977).