NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame baseball team had one of its bests seasons in almost 20 years in head coach Link Jarrett’s first full season with the Irish. After being selected 13th out of 14 teams in the ACC preseason poll, the Irish marched through the conference slate to claim their first ACC Atlantic Division title and the No. 1 seed heading into the ACC Championship. The Irish finished with a four and a half game lead over the second place team in the conference after a regular season that consisted of 12 ACC weekends instead of the usual 10.