Tulsa, OK

August 14: Joshua Franco-Andrew Moloney III, Arnold Barboza Jr.-Antonio Moran and the Pro Debut of Nico Ali Walsh Confirmed for Titanic Tripleheader at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, OK (July 9, 2021) — Nine months after boxing’s most controversial conclusion of 2020, WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and Australia’s former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney will settle the score in the third chapter of their rivalry Saturday, Aug. 14 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

