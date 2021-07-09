George Mack Jr., 81, passed away at his home in Cadiz, on Tuesday July 6, 2021. His funeral service will take place in the Chapel of Adams & Sons Mortuary on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. There is will be a social distancing, walk-through visitation from noon until the commencement of the funeral. The wearing of protective masks is requested. Reverends Terry W. Brison and Kenneth Wharton will be officiating. The burial will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz.