Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, KY

George Mack Jr.

Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Mack Jr., 81, passed away at his home in Cadiz, on Tuesday July 6, 2021. His funeral service will take place in the Chapel of Adams & Sons Mortuary on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. There is will be a social distancing, walk-through visitation from noon until the commencement of the funeral. The wearing of protective masks is requested. Reverends Terry W. Brison and Kenneth Wharton will be officiating. The burial will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz.

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cadiz, KY
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Cadiz, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Ray#Crown Hill Cemetery#The Gracey Baptist Church#Broadbent Farmers#Morris Calhoun Farms#Johnson Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy