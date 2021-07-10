Cancel
Video Games

Vagrus: The Riven Realms Receives New Combat Update

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Pilgrims Studio announced a new update has been added to Vagrus: The Riven Realms as players will be getting an improved combat system. The shorthand version tot his update is that players weren't necessarily getting all they could out of the game with the combat system designed as it was. So the devs decided to add a little something new in the mix with the Target Acquired update, which is supposed to enhance certain aspects and make it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Keep in mind that the game is still sitting in Early Access on Steam, so the fact that its an update will not improve the game overall, just helps bring it closer to a proper release. You can check out more about this update in the latest trailer below.

