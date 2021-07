Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Premier Financial worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.