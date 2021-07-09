Cancel
Obituaries

Carson and Evelyn Grace

Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us for a memorial service to honor the life of Carson C. Grace Sr. and Evelyn Marie Thomas Grace. We will gather at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West on July 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. Carson served in the U. S. Air Force, 95th Fighter Interceptor Squadron from 1959- 1965 and started his own excavating business.

