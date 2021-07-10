Cancel
Defiance, OH

DPLS welcoming several special guests in July

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Defiance Public Library System will welcome several special guests in July, offering a selection of summer programs for all ages. On July 12, the Grow Next Gen Ambassadors will stop by Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, at 3 p.m. and on July 13 at 6 p.m. at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., to teach kids ages pre-K to grade 6 how to engineer a project to successfully catch an egg. Registration is required at the Defiance event only; register at defiancelibrary.org/summer.

