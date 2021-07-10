Cancel
Cole Irvin takes no-hitter into the sixth, but A’s lose to Rangers

By Shayna Rubin
Paradise Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s know they’re not playing great baseball. Though in shooting distance of first place in the American League West still, the A’s aren’t even playing good baseball. They weren’t at their best in a 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Friday night in Arlington, and really the Rangers...

