The Yankton Lakers and Tappers lit up Riverside Field with the second game of the Yankton Rivalry Sunday night, both metaphorically and literally as the fireworks display at the river rumbled throughout the sky following the rivalry game. The Yankton Tappers brought their own thunder on the diamond, tallying in 17 runs in their 17-4 victory over the Lakers. The Tappers are now 12-0 on the season, the Lakers drop to 9-5. The Tappers now host Lesterville Thursday at Riverside Field at 730, while the Lakers host Menno on Sunday.