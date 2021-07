The UAE has made a special place in the world with its marvelous architectural creations, its many touristy sights, and now officially the most vaccinated nation in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has been leading the way, directed to complete vaccination of 72.1 percent of its population with 15.5 million doses. This doesn’t mean they will take it easy in any way; in fact, UAE just approved another vaccine as well, as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency registration.