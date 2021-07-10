Brewers fall to Reds 2-0

Well, the winning streak eventually had to come to an end. Unfortunately, it came before we all got burgers. Freddy Peralta was on the mound today, and it was a getaway Sunday lineup with regular starters Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez getting the day off. It didn’t take long for the Pirates to get on the board, with Kevin Newman (the second Pirates batter) hitting a home run to stake the Pirates to a 1-0 lead. The Brewers did have an opportunity in the next inning, loading the bases with one out, but Freddy Peralta tried to bunt a run in, and it ended up being a double play to end the inning.