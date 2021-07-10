Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers fall to Reds 2-0

By AP News
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games. Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avisaíl García
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Heath Hembree
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds 2 0#Ap Sports#The Cincinnati Reds#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates stay consistent, fall to Brewers 7-2 for second straight game

The Pirates and Brewers continued to ride their respective streaks Friday night. For the Pirates, they racked up their fifth straight loss and second straight 7-2 defeat over the Brewers. The Brew Crew, who now lead the division by 7.5 games, came out on top for the tenth straight game,...
MLBchatsports.com

Winning streak comes to an end at 11 games, Brewers shut out by Pirates 2-0

Well, the winning streak eventually had to come to an end. Unfortunately, it came before we all got burgers. Freddy Peralta was on the mound today, and it was a getaway Sunday lineup with regular starters Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez getting the day off. It didn’t take long for the Pirates to get on the board, with Kevin Newman (the second Pirates batter) hitting a home run to stake the Pirates to a 1-0 lead. The Brewers did have an opportunity in the next inning, loading the bases with one out, but Freddy Peralta tried to bunt a run in, and it ended up being a double play to end the inning.
MLBarcamax.com

JT Brubaker, Pirates take their fifth consecutive loss, falling to Brewers, 7-2

PITTSBURGH — If any Pirates starting pitcher was going to stop the team’s four-game skid heading into Friday, it probably would have been right-hander JT Brubaker. The 27-year-old has been the Pirates’ best starter this season, at least. Perhaps that isn’t the toughest competition, since Pirates starting pitchers had the fourth-worst ERA in MLB entering Friday’s game. Still, Brubaker has been good. Two starts ago, he set a career high with nine strikeouts, and last time out he pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Fall to Brewers 7-2/Wilmer Difo Joins Roster

Pittsburg Pirates Infielder Wilmer Difo has been selected from Indianapolis, where he hit .244 with two doubles and two RBI in 12 games. To make room on the active roster for Difo, infielder Erik González has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and RHP Trevor Cahill has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen blows lead, Royals fall to Reds 5-2

The Royals couldn’t piggyback their impressive come-from-behind win on Tuesday night, as they dropped the rubber match to the Reds on Wednesday afternoon, 5-2. Coming into the day, Brady Singer hadn’t pitched six innings since June 11th at Oakland. One of the glaring reasons as to why Singer struggled to work deep into games was because of his first inning issues. However, on Wednesday, the right-hander worked around a one-out single and tossed a scoreless first inning.
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers' 11-game run

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off...
MLBRed Reporter

Wade Miley doubles, scores to lead Reds past Brewers, 2-0

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. The Cincinnati Reds lefty was once again brilliant on Friday, this time against his former club in Milwaukee. And when I say ‘brilliant,’ I mean brilliant, as the best hitting pitcher on the Reds roster socked a double, turned it into a triple, and scored a run. Hell, he even managed 4 dang plate appearances something that’s pretty much unheard of for a starting pitcher in National League play these days.
MLBnews8000.com

Miley shuts down Brewers’ bats, Reds win 2-0

Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley tossed eight shutout innings against his former team as the Reds picked up a 2-0 win over the Brewers Friday night. Miley allowed scattered seven hits and three walks in eight-plus frames. He went to pitch the ninth inning but allowed a first-pitch double by Avisail Garcia, prompting the Reds to summon the bullpen. Heath Hembree came in and stranded Garcia at second, striking out final hitter Omar Narvaez to end the game.
MLBnewradiosports.com

Brewers ASG representatives play; draft picks selected

A handful of Milwaukee Brewers got to represent the MLB National League on Tuesday in the MLB All-Star game, which was won 5-2 by the American League. Four of the Brewers five representatives were there as pitchers. Those players were Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff. The one representing Milwaukee in the field was the catcher, Omar Narvaez. He went 1 for 2 with a single.
Sportswxbc1043.com

Sports: Suns Up, 2-0; Reds Lose To Brewers; Tokyo Games Closed To Spectators

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker pumped in 31 points and Mikal Bridges added 27 as the Phoenix Suns downed the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA Finals. Chris Paul chipped in 23 points and eight assists for Phoenix, which took control by outscoring the Bucks, 30-16 in the second quarter.
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Reds improve to 8-0

JASPER - As the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Youngstown, Ohio nears, the Jasper Reds managed to answer some questions after Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Saline County Monarchs (IL). The Reds (8-0) came away with a 13-0 win in the first game, followed by a 10-0 win...
MLBchatsports.com

Miley stymies Milwaukee’s hitters as Reds shutout Brewers, 2-0

It was a battle of left-handers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday night, as Eric Lauer and the Brewers took on old friend Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Much like he did to opponents during his stellar run with the Cream City Nine in 2018, Miley sliced and diced his way through the lineup, stymying Milwaukee’s hitters on the way to a team shutout.
MLB94.3 Jack FM

MLB All-Star Game: How did the Brewers fare?

(WNFL) – It was a mixed bag of results for the Milwaukee Brewers at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday night. Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched the second and third innings for the National League. Burnes gave up a run in the second inning on a single by Marcus Semien that scored Aaron Judge. Then in the third inning, Burnes was tagged for a home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that went 468 feet.
MLBRealGM

Brewers Acquire Kyle Lobstein From Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-hander Kyle Lobstein from the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Lobstein has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. To create space on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryan Weber was designated for assignment.
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Castellanos: Cincinnati Reds haven't played their best baseball yet

DENVER – The Cincinnati Reds have been the hottest team in the Major Leagues over the past two weeks, winning nine of their 11 games in July. As well as they’ve played, sitting 3.5 games out of a playoff spot at the All-Star break, Nick Castellanos says they still have to play their best ball of the season.
MLBESPN

Reds heat up, chipping away at Brewers' lead in NL Central

CINCINNATI --  The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati start the second half of the season the same way they ended the first  with Nick Castellanos and the Reds hoping to pick up where they left off. After Castellanos and the resurgent Reds won three out of four in Milwaukee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy