Huxley Allen Childers

 5 days ago

Huxley Allen Childers, was born into the arms of Jesus on July 7, 2021, in Rogers. He was the son of Charles "Chuck" and Alexis (Bailey) Childers. Huxley was preceded in death by his grandpa, Allen. Childers; and uncles, Shane Bailey and Bradley Childers. He is survived by his parents;...

