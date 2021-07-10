Cancel
Ward, AR

Printer V. Plumlee

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinter V. Plumlee, 59, of Ward, Ark., passed away on July 7, 2021. He was born on January 31, 1962, to James and Judy Plumlee. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Ember Harden Plumlee; three sons, Joshua Bill Plumlee (Jacob Ponder), Printer Zachary Plumlee (Jessica), and James Matthew Zane Plumlee (Kyly); grandson, Printer Harrison Plumlee; mother, Judy Huie Plumlee; sister, Dana Plumlee; brother, Roger Plumlee (Brenda); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Margaret Harden; and sister-in-law, Dawn Harden. He also leaves behind other family, friends and loved ones. Printer was preceded in death by his father; brother, John Mark Plumlee; granddaughter, James Katherine "Jimi Kate" Plumlee; and Printer, and Ember's angels.

