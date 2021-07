Argentina will meet Brazil in the Copa America Final on Saturday night from the Maracana in Brazil as they both look to add some more hardware to their respective trophy case. Argentina is coming off a win over Colombia that was decided by penalties and ultimately placed them in the final where they will look to add their 15th Copa America title. As for Brazil, they will look for their 10th title and will look to repeat what they did in 2019 and they will be on home turf which would be incredible.