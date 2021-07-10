Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Kim Tharp Maginn

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur world has been forever changed with the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Kim Tharp Maginn, on the morning of Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after her hard-fought battle with COVID-19. We love her very much, and we will think of her often and fondly. She loved to read. No matter where she was, she was likely to have a book or her nook with her. She loved watching true crime and suspenseful dramas and discussing them with her daughters. She had a big heart for animals, and she and our father raised several litters of labrador retriever puppies. Kim loved to learn, and she loved to watch that "ah ha" moment when the children she taught learned something new. She was living life to the fullest, and she was a wonderful example of what a mother should be. Noelle and I can only hope we can follow her example with our own children.

