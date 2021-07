The New York Yankees blew a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday to the Houston Astros. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off three-run home run off Chad Green to end the game and upset Nick Turturro. As Altuve reached home plate, his teammates greeted him and tore off his shirt, revealing his infamous tattoo. This was in response to Aaron Judge making fun of Altuve on a homer the day before. As you can see, it's simply his daughter's name with the outline of a heart.