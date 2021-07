Harold Fortson, 87 of Jacksonville, passed away on July 8, 2021. He was born in Olmstead, Ark., on February 2, 1934, to Coy and Beulah Douglas Fortson. Harold was a retired dairy and cattle farmer. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and song leader. He served on the Pulaski County Quorum Court, Pulaski County Deputy Mounted Patrol, and was a longtime Farm Bureau board member.