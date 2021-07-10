Tommy Nathan Neeley, 75, of Sherwood, Ark., formerly of Dumas, Ark. Tommy passed away September 17, 2020, in North Little Rock, Ark. Born July 9, 1945, in Arkansas City, Ark., the son of the late Hershel C. and Anna Grace Williams Neeley. His parents and brother, Tracy Neeley preceded him in death. His brother Larry Neeley passed away in April of 2021. Tommy was a member of Parkhill Baptist Church in North Little Rock, Ark. He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture. Tommy served in the United States Air Force and the Arkansas Army National Guard and was a member of NRA.