Robert Morse Pilkinton Jr., 90, of Mayflower, passed from this life on July 5, 2021, at the McClellan VA Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born December 30, 1930, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to the late Robert M. and Mary S. Barnickle (Pilkinton). Mr. Bob was a missionary for many years and loved to testify and share his love for our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He often volunteered at several local food pantries during his retired years. Robert will always be remembered as a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.