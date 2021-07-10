Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Robert Morse Pilkinton, Jr.

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Morse Pilkinton Jr., 90, of Mayflower, passed from this life on July 5, 2021, at the McClellan VA Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born December 30, 1930, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to the late Robert M. and Mary S. Barnickle (Pilkinton). Mr. Bob was a missionary for many years and loved to testify and share his love for our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He often volunteered at several local food pantries during his retired years. Robert will always be remembered as a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
City
Mayflower, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Morse#Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy