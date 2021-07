UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger is in Birmingham for the Adidas 3SSB Live event, and he is keeping an eye on priority targets Milos Uzan and Joshua Jefferson. Uzan and Jefferson are both local recruits in the Class of 2022, and they're suiting up for Dream Vision this summer. Uzan, a 6-foot-4 point guard, is a 4-star recruit and rated as the No. 67 player in the country by 247 Sports. He played his first two high-school seasons at Desert Pines before moving to Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) in 2020, where he averaged 13 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. Jefferson, a 6-foot-7 forward, plays his high-school ball for Liberty and is currently ranked as a 3-star recruit.