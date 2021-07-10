Cancel
Lauer taking 'big step forward' in 2021

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- The shortened 2020 season went about as poorly as possible for Eric Lauer, but the left-hander has pitched well enough so far in '21 to earn more starts in the second half as the Brewers push for a pennant. Lauer turned in his third straight quality start in...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Christian Yelich’s Controversial Ejection

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds following a controversial ruling at first base. Yelich was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning following a play at first base. The Brewers star was safe following an errant throw. However, the umpire determined that Yelich made a move towards second base. So, Yelich was called out as the Reds placed a tag on the Brewers star.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers should consider converting Adrian Houser to relief role to bolster bullpen

As the trade deadline approaches, relief pitching is on the shopping list for the Brewers. By ERA and most estimators, the relief corps ranks in the top 10 among the 30 Major League clubs, but it could use some more depth. Josh Hader has been excellent, and Devin Williams has held his own despite some concerning trends, but everyone behind them seems to be higher on the totem pole than they should be. Brad Boxberger has been solid for much of the year, but recently began experiencing control issues. Brent Suter has been similarly effective in a middle relief role, but he is allowing over one hit per inning, which is not ideal for high-leverage situations. Rookie Jake Cousins has looked excellent in his debut season, but he lacks experience.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 42 Prospects: Milwaukee Brewers

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Milwaukee Brewers. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB rumors: Brewers, Blue Jays make trade; Rockies not planning to deal All-Star at trade deadline

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaching, let's take a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday. At this writing, the Colorado Rockies are 11 games below .500, 12 games out of second wild card position in the National League, and given less than a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason by SportsLine. In other words, the Rockies would figure to be sellers leading up to the deadline.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers acquire left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. The Nationals designated Lobstein for assignment on Saturday. Washington will receive cash considerations in the deal. To make room for Lobstein on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated Ryan Weber...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers add two players on first day of MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft got underway Sunday night and Milwaukee owned a pair of picks. With their first selection, the Brewers grabbed Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick at No. 15 overall. The 21-year-old left-handed Frelick finished up his junior season with the Eagles batting .349 with six home runs and...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Takes loss in quality start

Lauer (3-4) allowed a run on four walks and four hits over six innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds. Lauer held the Reds scoreless through three innings before coughing up an RBI double to Tucker Barnhart in the fourth. It was his third consecutive quality start and he dropped his season ERA to 3.83 through 56.1 innings this season. He took his first loss since June 14 and broke a short two-start winning streak. With as well as he's pitched recently, Lauer should continue getting looks as the starter after the All-Star break.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Grade the Milwaukee Brewers first half of the season

The Brewers have played 92 games out of their 162 games this season. When the season resumes on Friday, they will have 70 games remaining to put themselves in position to make the postseason. Earlier this season (on May 24), we asked you for a Yes/No approval for members of management & the coaching staff. Here’s how you voted:
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Brewers’ Peralta strikes out side in 7th

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local):. Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta went 3 for 3 in the seventh inning — three batters faced and three strikeouts. Peralta and the NL trail the AL 5-2 after seven innings at the...
MLBWNCY

MLB All-Star Game: How did the Brewers fare?

(WNFL) – It was a mixed bag of results for the Milwaukee Brewers at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday night. Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched the second and third innings for the National League. Burnes gave up a run in the second inning on a single by Marcus Semien that scored Aaron Judge. Then in the third inning, Burnes was tagged for a home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that went 468 feet.
MLBmaryvilleforum.com

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich in search of power reboot

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a while since Christian Yelich got to spend the All-Star break relaxing. For the first time since 2017, his last season with the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was not selected for the All-Star Game. “Four days off with no responsibilities and some time to...
MLBnewradiosports.com

Brewers ASG representatives play; draft picks selected

A handful of Milwaukee Brewers got to represent the MLB National League on Tuesday in the MLB All-Star game, which was won 5-2 by the American League. Four of the Brewers five representatives were there as pitchers. Those players were Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff. The one representing Milwaukee in the field was the catcher, Omar Narvaez. He went 1 for 2 with a single.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Select Hometown Kid 3B Alex Binelas In 3rd Round Of MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally done it. They have addressed the corner infield positions early on in the MLB Draft. After neglecting third base and first base for a number of years early in the draft, the Brewers not only got one of the best at that position group, they got a local player as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Kyle Lobstein: Shipped to Milwaukee

Lobstein was traded from the Nationals to the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A Nashville. Lobstein was DFA'd by Washington on Saturday. The southpaw allowed three earned runs in 1.1 big-league innings this season but has a tidy 1.69 ERA to go along with a 25:8 K:BB in Triple-A. He'll continue the campaign at Nashville for now, but he figures to have a chance to join the Brewers' bullpen later this season.
MLBb93radio.com

Brewers draft lifelong Brewer fan, and Oak Creek native, Alex Binelas in the 3rd round of the MLB Draft.

I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING! What a moment. As wholesome as it gets. Hometown kid grows up rooting for the Brewers, works hard to play baseball at the Division 1 level (Louisville) and ends up getting drafted by the team he loves in the 3rd round of the MLB Draft. I can’t imagine what that must have felt like for Alex Binelas*. That hug he gave his dad was a pure as any hug I’ve ever see in my life.

